For the third consecutive year, each person qualified through Jackson County Christmas Charities, including children and senior citizens, has been take care of, according to Board of Directors President Robbie Copenhaver.

Copenhaver confirmed Friday that 948 people had qualified. The last ones remaining to be adopted in Flat Rock have been, Copenhaver said.

