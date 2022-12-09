For the third consecutive year, each person qualified through Jackson County Christmas Charities, including children and senior citizens, has been take care of, according to Board of Directors President Robbie Copenhaver.
Copenhaver confirmed Friday that 948 people had qualified. The last ones remaining to be adopted in Flat Rock have been, Copenhaver said.
Each senior citizen gets a $125 gift card to Bruce’s Foodland. That’s a $45,000 cost to the non-profit organization.
“We do it because senior citizens get very little food stamps,” said Copenhaver.
During the month, Copenhaver said Christmas Charities is taking up donations. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1232, Scottsboro, AL 35768. Or, Copenhaver said to call him at 256-599-1317, and he will come by and pick it up.
“Donations are greatly appreciated,” said Copenhaver.
Copenhaver said Christmas Charities works because of the people of Jackson County.
“Even during tough times, people still come through,” he said. “We just have unbelievable, giving, caring people in this county.”
