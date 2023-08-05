The Hollywood Police Department was investigating a theft that occurred in Hollywood city limits, leading them to a Stevenson residence. Upon searching, they found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, meth in two different forms and synthetic cannabinoids. Hollywood Police Department arrested Teddy Kowdis, 37, of Stevenson and Belinda Warren, 55, of Stevenson.
Kowdis and Warren currently sit in Jackson County Jail. Kowdis was charged with Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) and Unlawful Possession of K-2, Wizard Weed, Spice or Serenity with a bond set at $30,000. Warren was charged with Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) and Unlawful Possession of K-2, Wizard Weed, Spice or Serenity and Promoting Prison Contraband (Drugs) with a bond set at $35,000.
