Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) officials are excited to announce the return of Grand Ole Opry members, The Isaacs, to NACC’s campus for “Christmas with The Isaacs,” on Dec. 16, 2021.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
The Isaacs are a multi-award winning family group that began singing 35 years ago. They are based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Earlier this year, they were invited to become members of the Grand Ole Opry and were inducted formally in September.
“The Isaacs are a wonderful group, great entertainers as well as musicians,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “They were here last for a performance with Allison Kraus. We are delighted to provide this Christmas show for our community.”
NACC Event Planner Chasley Brown is especially proud to see The Isaacs come back to NACC.
“We are thrilled to be hosting The Isaacs for their Christmas show,” said Brown. “This is something Dr. Campbell really wanted to be able to host for the community.”
Seats to this concert are limited due to COVID-19 protocols, so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early.
“The tickets are selling very well,” said Brown. “So if you would like a seat, please be sure to visit our website or contact me directly. We would love to have you, your family and friends on campus with us as The Isaacs take the stage at NACC.”
Tickets are $20 each and will be general admission. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Complete event information may be obtained by contacting Brown at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or by email at brownchasley@nacc.edu.
NACC English Instructor and entertainer Jeff Hawes encourages the community to attend this event.
“We are looking forward to welcoming one of the most talented family bands to the Northeast Theatre stage,” said Hawes. “The Isaacs were recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and are some of the greatest songwriters, singers and musicians of today. I had the honor of traveling alongside them as part of the Gaither Homecoming Tour for several years, and I can honestly say that they are some of the kindest, most genuine folks, and our Northeast community will love experiencing their Christmas show.”
