During the Scottsboro City Council’s Dec. 22 meeting, the council voted to unanimously approve an inmate feed agreement with the Jackson County Sheriff’s for 2022, costing $21,000 out of excess sales tax.
After putting together a committee to see if they could reduce the cost, the committee reported to the council that the costs would be about the same and made the recommendation to move forward with the agreement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s office.
