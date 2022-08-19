When the Jackson County United Givers Fund (UGF) kicks off its 54th year of fundraising on behalf of local charities, Bruce’s Foodland will be there for support.
From Sept. 5-16, customers at Foodland’s three Jackson County locations will have an opportunity to help local charities by rounding their total bill up to the nearest dollar, or by making a donation of any amount.
The proceeds will go to UGF to help support 13 Jackson County health and human service programs during the coming year.
Local charities benefitting from UGF support include the ARC of Jackson County, American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club at Ben Sanford Center, Boy Scouts, Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound (CASA), Christmas Charities, Community Action Agency, Crisis Services, Girl Scouts, IMPACT Learning Center, Jackson County 4-H Clubs, Michael Scott Learning Center and Northeast Alabama Health Services.
All are non-profit and provide services to the people of Jackson County. All depend upon the help of UGF to carry out their work.
When you shop at Foodland in Scottsboro, Section or Stevenson during the next few days, UGF hopes you will keep these programs and their needs in mind, and that you will donate the few extra cents to help them out.
Small donations add up to make a big difference for those in need.
