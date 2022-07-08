It’s July, in Alabama, which means the sun beams down and the temperatures rise. In the past week, temperatures have climbed locally from 92 degrees Monday, 95 degrees Tuesday and 97 degrees Wednesday and 94 degrees Thursday.
It’s been hot, to say the least, as more than one person has said they can’t remember it being this hot in a long time, if ever. Humidity, of course, plays a major role, pushing the heat index over 100 degrees many days.
With hot weather comes heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion. Dr. Andrew Hodges, of HealthPointe Primary Care in Scottsboro, said he has been dealing with heat-related illness frequently in the past few weeks.
“Mostly, I have seen two categories: young athletes and the middle-aged to elderly,” said Hodges.
Dr. Karen Landers, of Alabama Public Health, said heat-related illnesses occur when the body is exposed to high temperatures.
“Anyone exposed to high temperatures or extreme heat can experience symptoms when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded,” said Landers.
Landers said the most common heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Hodges said the young athletes he sees seem to be running behind on hydration.
‘”So they, in turn, spend their days with a low level of persistent nausea, headache and fatigue,” said Hodges. “These signs of, at the very least, mild heat exhaustion.”
Hodges said middle-aged to elderly typically have medications on board, especially blood pressure medication.
“These end up exacerbating the effects of the heat,” he said. “I’ve seen nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, severe fatigue, headache, confusion, muscle spasms, lack of appetite and even passing out.”
Landers said heat exhaustion is associated with heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting and fainting.
“Other possible symptoms may include cool and moist skin, fast and week pulse rate, fast and shallow breathing, or irritability,” said Landers. “If heat exhaustion is not treated, it may progress to heat stroke.”
Heat stroke, or sun stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, a life-threatening problem, may occur when the body is unable to control its temperature. Landers said body temperature may rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10-15 minutes.
Signs include an extremely high body temperature, red, hot and dry or moist skin, rapid, strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, dehydration, combativeness or confusion and unconsciousness.
“Heat stroke is a medical emergency and even with immediate treatment, it can be life-threatening or cause serious long-term problems,” said Landers.
Hodges said he reminds people they need to focus on water, at least two liters per day and possibly more depending on heat exposure.
“That needs to be cleared with your doctor if you have certain diseases like heart failure, kidney disease or liver disease,” he added.
Hodges said he pushes people to rehydrate with something like Pedialyte as well.
“It is a solution that is equally balanced in electrolytes to match your blood’s concentration,” he said. “The more commercial replacement drinks like Gatorade or Powerade are super-concentrated for a better taste and can often leave people feeling worse, even making nausea or vomiting and diarrhea worse.”
Meteorologist Eric Burke of WAFF in Huntsville, said temperatures Saturday will again warm into the middle 90’s with the heat index over 100 degrees for most of the day. He said expect periods of heavy rainfall and storms off and on through the day.
“A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon and evening and will bring us a good chance of seeing fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm coverage,” said Burke. “Some storms will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.”
Burke said showers will be possible on Sunday with temperatures cooling into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.
“We will warm right back up into the middle 90’s for next week,” he added.
It’s July, in Alabama.
