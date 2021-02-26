Stevenson Mayor Rickey Steele will continue with another term after a complaint regarding the August 2020 election was dismissed recently.
Mike Cloud filed a legal complaint after to losing to Steele 424-301 on Aug. 25, 2020. Cloud claimed he received 246 votes to Steele’s 147 votes cast at the polls. However, Cloud said he received 55 absentee votes, while Steele received 277 absentee votes.
In the complaint, Cloud claimed the absentee ballots had people who were not qualified to vote, not registered to vote, had been convicted of felonies and some who didn’t live in Stevenson.
Both Circuit Judges, Jenifer Holt and John Graham, recused themselves from the case. Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson was appointed to the case.
However, earlier this month, Thompson dismissed the case after both parties filed a joint stipulation for dismissal.
