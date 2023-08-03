After some confusion as to the purpose of the containers currently sitting on Highway 35, it is now confirmed that the containers are epoxy that will be laid on Highway 40 on the mountain.
The epoxy will reduce wet weather crashes and assist semi-trucks with traction when traversing the mountain. The epoxy will be laid from mile marker two to mile marker three.
There is not further information available at the time. Further updates regarding the project will be added in a future article.
