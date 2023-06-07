As the school year drew to an end, Scottsboro Junior High School was able to recognize their last students of the month before the summer break. Eric Valdez and Aubrie Knopps were tapped as the May Students of the Month.
Eric was the seventh grade student selected. Principal Jason Arnold says, “This entire year Eric has brought joy to everyone around him. He always has a positive attitude and includes others. He always speaks to everyone. He is a man of many talents including drawing and dancing. Everyone at Scottsboro Junior High School has a better day because of Eric.”
Eric is the son of Nikholas Luna and Maureen Salas.
Chosen as the eighth grade student for May was Aubrie Knopps. Principal Jason Arnold says, “This entire year no one else’s name has been mentioned for being kind more than Aubrie Knopps. Her name is synonymous with kindness even among her peers. At Scottsboro Junior High School we are proud to recognize anyone who shows kindness to everyone, even when no on else is watching.”
Aubrie is the daughter of Victoria Knopps.
This monthly student recognition is sponsored by Harbin Automotive. Scottsboro Junior High School is proud of their community partners such as Harbin. Each student receives a certificate and a special cup for this honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.