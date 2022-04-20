The Jackson County School System was well represented at the recent Alabama State Beta Convention. A number of students captured top awards earning them an invitation to compete at the National Beta Convention this summer in Nashville, Tennessee.
North Jackson High School Winners
Adrian Cardenas took first place in the competition for Spanish 12th Grade.
Taking second place in Drawing Division ll was Jadyn Johnson. Lilly Preciado earned second place in Language Arts 11th Grade.
The Engineering team won third place in their competition. Team members are Jackson Davis, Gavyn Taylor, Jacob Beavers, Hunter McCrary, and Brody Pace.
Earning third place in Spanish 10th Grade was Francisco Andres, and Noreyda Perez took third place in Spanish 9th Grade.
Brody Pace won third place in Science 9th Grade.
North Sand Mountain High School Winners
This club won first place in the Club Trading Pin competition.
Jonah Slay took second place in Recyclable Art Division ll.
Isaac Higdon earned third place in Math 12th Grade.
Pisgah High School Winners
Julianne Davis was the first place winner in Fiber Arts Division ll.
Earning first place in Jewelry Division l was Lauren Smith.
Fallon Starkey was the first place winner in Woodworking Division l.
Earning third place in Color Photography Division ll was Claudia Barron.
Alex Elizando took third place in Spanish 12th Grade.
Skyline High School Winner
Weston Avans won third place in Woodworking Division ll.
These students will compete with Beta members from across the nation at the National Beta Convention which will be at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center July 1-4. They will join Beta members to showcase their talents and academic abilities.
National Beta members will have the opportunity to enhance leadership skills, share service ideas, and develop life-long relationships.
