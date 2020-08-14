Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
• A report of disorderly conduct on Pear Street in Woodville.
• A report of fraud on County Road 175 in Estill Fork.
• A report of property damage on County Road 1 in Paint Rock.
• A report of theft on County Road 66 in Section.
• A report of harassment on County Road 216 in Scottsboro.
• A report of harassment on Section Ferry Road in Section.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
• A report of a structure fire on County Road 11 in Scottsboro.
• A report of property damage on Highway 71 in Higdon.
• A report of theft on County Road 42 in Hollywood.
• A report of harassment on County Road 135 in Stevenson.
• A report of theft on County Road 82 in Higdon.
• A report of property damage on Jones Street in Paint Rock.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
• A report of theft on County Road 165 in Pisgah.
• A report of harassment on County Road 7 in Woodville.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
• Edwin Adam Hamilton, 41 of Section, was charged with promoting prison contraband third degree.
• John Zachary Bell, 30 of Valley Head, was charged with harassment and probation revocation.
• Courtney Davis, 25 of Dutton, was returned from rehab.
• Christy Lashelle Shumake Highfield, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Andrew Johnson, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and bond revocation.
• Harold Edward McCrary, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lacy Erin Parnell, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Jeremy Christopher Roberts, 21 of Sylvania, was arrested on probation revocation.
• Chasity Nicole Summerford, 39 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
• Donald Alan Ford, 31 of New Hope, was charged with three counts of failure to pay, failure to appear and probation revocation.
• Tommy Dwayne Hammonds, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Samuel Kirk, 49 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence third degree and probation revocation.
• Shawnia Djenaba Linder, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged DUI, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.
• Wesley Jay Rorex, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with escape third degree, failure to pay, failure to appear, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alison Small Tucker, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with identity theft and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
• Michael N. Rowe, 28 of Bridgeport, was arrested on six capias warrants, two alias warrants and was charged with attempting to elude.
• Michael Scott Cagle, 51 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and two counts of failure to pay.
• Lori Ann Dudley, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• John David Jester, 40 of Guntersville, was charged with theft of property second degree and theft of property fourth degree.
• April Dawn Long, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Edward Maples, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey O. Nelson, 41 of Higdon, was charged with domestic violence – strangulation.
• Richard Eric Milton Peacock, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Nathaniel Swafford, 38 of Section, was charged with violation of release, failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Johnny Wayne Wagner, 46 of Anniston, was charged with failure to pay and probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
• At 1:30 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at the scene at the 21000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:56 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:06 p.m., a report of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity theft and theft at the 800 Block of Market Street.
• At 4:30 p.m., A report of DUI and possession of a controlled substance at the 200 Block of Lemon Street.
• At 4:58 p.m., a report of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft at the 200 Block of Vann Street.
• At 5:05 p.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument at the 1500 Block of Broad Street.
• At 9:46 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 11:17 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 2000 Block of County Road 21.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
• At 1:54 a.m., a report of DUI at the 19000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:34 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence at the 900 Block of Street.
• At 2:05 a.m., a report of domestic violence at the 100 Block of Lisa Lane.
• At 6:44 a.m., a report of burglary and theft at the 2000 Block of Veteran Drive.
• At 8:51 a.m., a report of criminal mischief and theft at the 900 Block of Willow Street.
• At 3:58 p.m., a report of theft on Chesapeake Drive.
• At 8:06 p.m., a report of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
• At 7:26 a.m., a report of theft at the 100 Block of Benson Lane.
• At 8:25 a.m., a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the 1800 Block of Broad Street.
• At 11:20 a.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:53 a.m., a report of criminal trespassing at the 4000 Block of County Road 30.
• At 10:08 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 700 Block of County Road 112.
• At 10:24 p.m., a report of DUI, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and duty upon striking a fixture upon a highway at the 1800 Block of Ed Hembree Drive.
• At 11:02 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence at the 1400 Block of Willow Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
• Chasity Nicole Summerford, 39 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lacy Erin Parnell, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Christy Lashelle Shumake Highfield, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Harold Edward McCrary, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
• Leslie Holcomb Okoroji, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Alison Small Tucker, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with identity theft and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.
• Brandon Leroy Cotton, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Wayne Coffman, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree – harassment.
• Joshua Isaac Snodgrass, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.
• Tommy Dwayne Hammonds, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John David Jester, 40 of Guntersville, was charged with theft second degree and theft fourth degree.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
• Jennifer Marie Ware, 37 of New Hope, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and duty upon striking a fixture upon a highway.
• Lori Ann Dudley, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• April Dawn Long, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Edward Maples, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
