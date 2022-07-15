Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 12
• Robert Joseph Browder, 47 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Levon Cotton, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Christopher Goggans, 42 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Robert Martin Gorsuch, 41 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Billy Earl McClendon, 47 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
• Steven Chase Carter, 27 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Joshua Lee Morrow, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Bryant Satterthwaite, 30 of Dutton, was arrested on two counts of violation of a release order.
• Marki Shea Stiefel, 42 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
• Paul Anthony Blevins, 32 of Dutton, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Michael Ray Freeman, 33 of Flat Rock, was charged with impersonating a police officer.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 12
• Christian Marie Rogers, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Brandon Levon Cotton, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Leanne Kathleen Parsons, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Antonio Provens, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Skyler Ches Click, 29 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christi Brook Wright, 44 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
• Karen Hopkins, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
• Amber Crowe, 26 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Quinn Baker, 22 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
• Bradley Keith Rodgers, 32 of Gadsden, was arrested on a theft third degree warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.