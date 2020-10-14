Spay Neuter Jackson County (SNJCA) will host its second annual silent auction fundraiser at the end of this month.
This year’s fundraiser will be an online auction beginning Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. A virtual concert will be streaming at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.
There are over 125 items to bid on, including original artworks, home décor, dog and cat items, grooming certificates, airline tickets, travel packages, Alabama and Auburn memorabilia, heirloom seeds, jewelry, collectible glassware, Tennessee Aquarium tickets and much more.
Many of the donations are from local residents and businesses, including paintings, signed prints, handmade maple cutting board, restaurants and pet groom services.
All of the proceeds will go into a low income voucher program to help lower income and disabled Jackson County residents spay and neuter their pets. Since SNJCA obtained a 501 (c) (3) status in 2017, it has helped over 1,650 pets with spay and neuter surgery and rabies vaccine.
They are currently partnered with Phillips Small Animal Clinic, Mud Creek Veterinary Services and Mountain Top Animal Clinic.
SNJCA’s mission is to help the citizens of Jackson County with affordable spay and neuter options, decrease pet overpopulation, animal abandonment and stop the euthanizing of healthy animals at the Scottsboro Animal Shelter.
Residents who don’t qualify for the low income voucher program can still be helped with low cost spay and neuter options for their pets. SNJCA has two-to-three transports a month to the spay and neuter clinics in Huntsville and Fayetteville. The transport is free; you only pay the clinics discounted prices. For more information on their programs, visit their Facebook page or www.snjcal.org.
You can currently preview the auction items at www.biddingowl.com/snjca, but you won’t be able to start bidding until Oct. 31. You can go ahead and create an account so you will be able to bid as soon as the auction starts.
For additional information, visit www.snjca.org or their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.