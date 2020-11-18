Thanks to two Bynum Foundation grants and the partnership of donations from State Sen. Steve Livingston, Scottsboro City Board of Education, Jackson County Board of Education and IMPACT Learning Center, the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT) with county schools and Scottsboro High School have a new, valuable piece of equipment to teach fundamental skills of healthcare.
Each location received a Nurse Anne Simulator which offers safe and realistic practice on core nursing skills—from basic assessments and critical thinking to advanced interventions.
Shainah Hawes, a health science instructor at EPCOT, said this simulator could not have come at a better time, as clinical rotations have come to a halt because of COVID restrictions.
“This gives our students the hands on, realistic experience that they need,” said Hawes. “We are so excited and thankful for this wonderful resource.”
Kathy Potter, a health science teacher and HOSA and Future Professionals Adviser at Scottsboro High School, said Scottsboro High School Health Science future healthcare professionals are very excited to get hands on experience using the new Nursing Ann Simulator.
“This new teaching tool is a valuable part of their preparation for future college training programs and professional careers,” said Potter. “We appreciate everyone who had a part in making this opportunity possible for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.