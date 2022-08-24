Second graders in Jackson County Schools and the fifth graders at Collins Intermediate School had a loud and exciting assembly last week as the Super Citizen Program came for the kickoff program.
The second graders were bused from throughout the county to Stevenson Middle School for their program in the morning. The program at Collins was in the afternoon.
During the kickoff students were introduced to this educational program in a live performance featuring “Libby” Liberty.
Student participation was important because it gets the students excited about the program. There was loud cheering, singing, and celebrating as Libby appeared on the stage.
The students wore Statue of Liberty crowns and waved flags. The program started with the students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
A real person portrays Libby Liberty, and she looks like a small live version of the Statue of Liberty. Students from different classes are called to the stage to help Libby as she presents some interesting facts about the statue.
She invites the students to visit her in her home if they ever come to New York City. Several students said they had actually been to New York City to see her. Now all the students will be asking their parents for a trip to New York City.
“I am a symbol of freedom in the United States of America,” said Libby. “That’s why I came down from my pedestal to go on the Next Great Americans tour. I want to spread the word about our history, about our freedom, and to tell you how you are already the most important of our future.”
The Super Citizen Program is designed to help schools teach civics, character, history, financial literacy, and careers. Teachers receive materials to use with their students from the Liberty Learning Foundation. The students learn more about how to be a good citizen. They are reminded that they are the Next Great Americans.
After the dynamic presentation by Libby Liberty, the students were ready to get started on this program. The students get to honor some special local citizens after they have completed their Super Citizen Program. Each class will have the opportunity to select one person who has the qualities of a Super Citizen.
During the graduation ceremony in a few weeks, the students will present their heroes. They will tell a little about the person and why they chose that particular person as their hero.
The heroes will be recognized on stage. Students receive a graduation certificate and recite the Super Citizen Pledge.
