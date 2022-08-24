The Next Great Americans

Kenzie Horton, Ryder Lewis and Alivia Rafferty are second graders at Pisgah High School.  They were among the enthusiastic group of second graders cheering on Libby Liberty last week during the kickoff for the Super Citizen Program. They loved wearing their crowns and waving their American flags as they welcomed Libby to Stevenson Middle School.  

 Photo | Peggy M. Himburg

Second graders in Jackson County Schools and the fifth graders at Collins Intermediate School had a loud and exciting assembly last week as the Super Citizen Program came for the kickoff program. 

The second graders were bused from throughout the county to Stevenson Middle School for their program in the morning.  The program at Collins was in the afternoon.

