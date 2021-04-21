Scottsboro City council member Nita Tolliver provided an update on her search for a second city audit on Monday, something she’s been asking about for nearly six months.
Before now, the questions by the rest of the council seemed to have always been about the type of audit she’s requesting. In Monday’s city council meeting, Tolliver came forward with the type of audit she’d like to see done.
“I was asked to come up with a specific area where we would want the audit and today I am requesting that a second party accountant examine the internal controls of the city accountant functions specializing associate with receding and recording revenue and authorizing disbursements to pay expenses, internal controls, or the checks and balances within the account function that prevents the misinterpretation of assets,” Tolliver said.
While Tolliver has now decided on the specific type of audit she’d like the city to pursue, she has yet to find a firm nor price for what this audit would cost, though she has been recommended to a firm in Birmingham as well as a firm in Albertville she’d like to check as well. Tolliver also said she’d be willing to look at any other firms.
Council President Richard Bailey said that without a price or firm, this cannot be moved to a vote next week, therefore the proposition has been pushed back to the city council’s next work session, May 3.
“I just feel like a second eye would not hurt our city and because the citizens have asked for this and requested this, I feel like we should go forward with this, I think that we owe them that. I understand that this is taxpayers’ money that we will be spending for this but at the end of the day the taxpayers are asking for this,” said Tolliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.