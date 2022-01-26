During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to grant a tourism grant of $7,500 for the Toyota Series Bass Tournament.
The proposal was brought to the city council by Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Rick Roden, who suggested the chamber and city council split the requested $15,000 down the middle.
“This is the kind of tournament we like coming in because they’re all from out of town, staying in our hotels, campgrounds and everywhere else,” Roden said. “They also give us a half-page, four-color host ad in Bass Fishing magazine along with the same ad on their digital magazine.”
The Toyota Series is one of the circuits organized by Major League Fishing, promising the largest payouts for the lowest entry fees of any national tournament trail. The tournament will take place from Feb. 22-24 at Goose Pond Colony. The three-day tournament will have 520 fishermen in 260 boats, with the final day of the tournament cutting the field down to 25 boats and 50 fishermen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.