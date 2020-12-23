Jackson County authorities continue searching for Huntsville man, who has been missing since Dec. 6.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said search crews, including the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad, have been searching for Rickey Fay Dowell, 65 of Huntsville, in the Hogjaw Valley area, off County Road 91.
Harnen said hunters heard someone yelling for help on Dec. 6 but couldn’t find the person. Harnen said Dowell’s vehicle and later his wallet was found after a hunter located it floating around a marshy area.
“We’ve made at least four search attempts,” said Harnen.
