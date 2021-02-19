Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, FEB. 15
• A report of burglary on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.
• A report of recovering a stolen vehicle on County Road 66 in Macedonia.
• A report of public intoxication on County Road 67 in Langston.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
• A report of harassment on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
• A report of theft on Whitetail Road in Scottsboro.
• A report of public intoxication on County Road 660 in Pisgah.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 660 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 92 in Bryant.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
• Michael Sawyer, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and driving while license suspended.
• Chris Sargent, 37 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Randall Bass, 62 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI, violation of open container law, no insurance, no tag and improper lane usage.
• Sonya Martin, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Anthony George Parrish, 35, was charged with assault second degree.
• Jose Luis Ramirez, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence harassment.
• Tylor Wayne Thomas, 28 of Bryant, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
• Davy Allen Campbell, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jess Logan Allison, 19 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal mischief first degree, theft first degree, theft second degree and theft third degree.
• Myles Iverson Chambers, 19 of Bryant, was charged with criminal mischief first degree, theft first degree, theft second degree and theft third degree.
• Meghan C. Pittman, 25 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a motion to revoke house arrest and charged with escape third degree.
• Daniel Steven Levoy Spires, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with using false identification to obstruct justice.
• Zack Tidwell, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
• Johnny Colvin Blair, 31 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Cameron Michael Busch, 20 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Kyle Erby, 34 of Grant, was charged with theft by fraud.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
• Stoney Lee Baugh, 52 of Collinsville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Sunny Bridget Kay, 40 of Section, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of marijuana second degree.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
• Ronnie Lee Blair, 51 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, using false identification, possession of drug paraphernalia and escape third degree.
• Patrick Lavon McCamey, 49 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
• Dustin Howard Posey, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Debra Lynn Credille, 45 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Amanda Pilgrim, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Jess Logan Allison, 19 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Patrick Lavon McCamey, 49 of Hollywood, was charged with parole violation.
• Joshua Lee Absher, 32 of Princeton, was charged with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
• Timothy Blake Allen, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for three counts of theft fourth degree.
• Kelvin Renaldo Arnold, 36 of Huntsville, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Sammy Joe Batey, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Johnny Calvin Blair, 31 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Charles Wendell Corbitt, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and three counts of failure to pay.
• Sheena Haggard, 24 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Chase Dalton McClure, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffery Adam Owens, 51 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eddie Howard Shelton, 62 of Stevenson, was returned to county jail from rehab.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
• Scott Wayne Parson, 50 of Pisgah, was charged with no insurance and no driver license.
• Gary Jason Hill, 45 of Woodville, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Logan Manning, 24 of Section, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Christopher Wayne Pierce, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Sully Anna Soto, 21 of Deland, Florida, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Christie Wallace, 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for five counts of theft fourth degree.
• Cody Wordlaw, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree, criminal mischief second degree, 12 counts of reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
• Joshua Paris Ladd, 31 of Bridgeport, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• David Tucker Maples, 23 of Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
• Christopher Lee Smith, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Joshua Paul Akins, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Shawn Hastings, 31 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve in city jail for 24 hours.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
• Gilford Lewis Frazier, 64 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gary Jason Hill, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• John Kyle Erby, 34 of Grant, was arrested on a theft by fraud warrant.
• Daniel Steven Spires, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Erica Domingo Alonzo, 23 of Huntsville, was charged with violation of court order.
• James Earl Bright, 54 of Guntersville, was charged with DUI.
• Elizabeth Swinford, 33 of Huntsville, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Wilson Escobar, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• April Christine Rhoads, 47 of Section, was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
• Thomas James Chadwick, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Cristopher Wayne Price, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Michael Bullock, 28 of Sylvania, was charged with DUI.
• Joshua Clay Thompson, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• David Glenn Townson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
• Corey Don Dudley, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Lester Freeman, 42 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• William Joel Wallace, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ronnie Blair, 51 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false name.
• Patrick McCamey, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
• Chase Dalton McClure, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Bradley Garner, 32 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Patrick Brown, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
• Sully Anna Soto, 21 of Deland, Florida, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
