Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
• Timothy Mark Hinkles, 53 of Bridgeport, was charged with public intoxication.
• James Leslie Maze Jr., 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief third degree and three counts of failure to appear.
• Kyle Ethan Clark, 30 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Horace Leo Shealy, 43 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• James Edward Rollins, 45 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
• Jarod Colby Bradford, 36 of Bridgeport, was charged with public intoxication.
• Starletta Lashee Beavers, 38 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Wayne Brownfield, 56 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derrek Mills McBrien, 22 of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Kristy Lynn Perry, 37 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of promoting prison contraband.
• April Leigh Sanders, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kevin LaShane Smith, 31 of Bridgeport, was charged with attempt to elude and criminal littering.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
• William Martin Holt, 59 of South Pittsburg, was returned to county jail for court.
• Richard Eugene Newland Jr., 58 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Rednowers, 57 of Bridgeport, was returned to county jail for court.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
• James Bernard Bales, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of services first degree.
• James Daniel Bowling, 37 of Huntsville, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassing communications.
• Richard Earl Bunch Jr., 19 of Spring City, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Christopher Wayne Ritchie, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jason Keith Stubblefield, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin LaShane Smith, 31 of Bridgeport, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
• Jefferson Douglas Corbitt, 57 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a criminal trespassing third degree warrant.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
• Mitchell Edward Kyle, 56 of Leesburg, was charged with failure to appear.
• Derrek Mills McBrien, 22 of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
• Sandra Kay Sanders, 61 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassing communications warrant.
• Patrick Neal Fuller, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jacob Allen Medlen, 19 of New Market, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mateo Tomas Francisco, 35 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Jiminez Sebastian, 22 of Huntsville, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
• Noah Michaels Collins, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief second degree.
• James Bernard Bales, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of services first degree warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.