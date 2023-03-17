After pleading guilty to murder in the 2019 death of his wife last month, Jeremiah Adam Nix, of Hollywood, was sentenced to 60 years in state prison Thursday.
District Attorney Jason Pierce said Jeremiah Adam Nix did a blind plea, meaning there was no agreement between the state and Nix as to the sentence.
