State Sen. Steve Livingston, State Rep. Tommy Hanes, along with members of the Alabama Mountains Rivers Valleys (AMRV) Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D0 Council recently announced completed grants in Jackson County at the Dutton Fire Department.
Five organizations receiving funds in 2020 include Jackson County EMA (two projects), Section High School, Dutton Fire Department and Woodville Volunteer Fire Department.
The total amount funded by AMRV RC&D for 2020, in partnership with the Alabama Legislature, to Jackson County area projects is approximately $34,000.
The state of Alabama has funded RC&D for over 20 years through state appropriations from the education trust fund and general fund budgets.
Livingston said that first responders’ works do not go unnoticed, and they need continued resources to help assist them in serving the public.
“I’ve been honored to partner with RC&D since I’ve began serving in my senate district,” said Livingston. “I whole heartedly want to thank our local officials and first responders because we know what you go through serving the public can be difficult at times. We will keep looking for resources to help assist your efforts.”
Hanes thanked the local leaders and first responders for their unwavering commitment to making their community better and the people that they serve.
“I really appreciate everybody here and you don’t really get credited enough for what you do for the people of Jackson County,” said Hanes. “I wanted to thank you and how much we appreciate these grants going into the community.”
Renona Seibert, AMRV RC&D executive director, thanked the grantees for being servants in their community.
“We appreciate our legislators that represent use and what they do for RC&D,” said Seibert. “The local citizens also know the specific needs in each community, and we are proud to work alongside each of you.”
The RC&D program was established by the Agriculture Act of 1962 to provide a program that empowers rural people to help themselves. RC&D areas include adjacent counties that have substantial natural resources to use for economic improvement and community betterment.
There are nine RC&D councils throughout the state. RC&D Councils in Alabama are non-profit, tax-exempt organizations within the state that are designated 501(c) (3) entities by the Internal Revenue Service. AMRV RC&D serves Cullman, Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison,Marshall, Dekalb, and Jackson counties.
RC&D Councils are made up of citizens in an RC&D area who want a better life for themselves, their children, and future generations. RC&D Council representatives and alternates are volunteers who assist RC&D.
For more information about the AMRV RC&D program please visit https://amrvrcd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.