Several students from Jackson County were among those graduating this spring from various universities. These students and their schools are listed along with their hometown.
Georgia Tech
- Tiffany Sledge, Flat Rock
University of Alabama
- Biana Collins, Scottsboro, Master of Social Work
- Laci Davidson, Bryant, Master of Science in Nursing
- Brock Foshee, Bridgeport, Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration
- Colby Hawkins, Flat Rock, Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration
- Ashley McCarver, Bridgeport, Master of Arts
- Donnie Thompson, Bridgeport, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Joseph Tucker, Estillefork, Bachelor of Science
- Shawna West, Scottsboro, Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Mississippi State University
- Haley Land, Scottsboro, Bachelor of Science College of Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
- Trenton Williams, Scottsboro, Bachelor of Science, College of Education
Auburn University
- Hannah Suzanne Abbott, Bridgeport, Master of Education
- Zeke Bellomy, Dutton, DPH
- James Ryan Bradford III, Stevenson, Bachelor of Science
- William Tanner Clemons, Scottsboro Bachelor of Science
- William Grason Cordell, Section, DPH
- Landon Eustace, Scottsboro, Bachelor of Arts
- Thomas Gibson, Scottsboro, BCHE
- Steven Griffith, Dutton, Bachelor of Science
- Casey Little, Dutton, Master of Education
- Beau Thomas Matthews, Stevenson, BEE
- John Cooper Self, Scottsboro, Bachelor of Science
- Asa Sparks, Scottsboro, BMTL
- Connor Utley, Scottsboro, BE
- Brett Williams, Scottsboro, ECS
- Larissa Wolf, Scottsboro, DPH
- Bradford Womach, Scottsboro, BCPE
- Ashia Wordlaw, Stevenson, DPY
