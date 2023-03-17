• AARP Tax Aide is offering FREE Income Tax Preparation. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Scottsboro Rec*Comm. Appointments are available from 9am through 3pm. Please call 256-259-0999 to  make your appointment. Last day is April 13th.

•DeKalb-Jackson Water District wishes to advise that County Road 91, just North of Long Island Creek Bridge, and County Road 676, will be closed for utility repair beginning Wednesday, March 8 or the first day thereafter weather permits.  The closure could last approximately three (3) days depending on the weather and site conditions encountered and may require overnight closures.  Motorists should plan to seek an alternate route. If you have any questions concerning this matter, please call the DeKalb-Jackson Water District office at 256-632-2254.x•  The Jackson County Commission has openings for The Cumberland Mountain Water and Fire Protection Authority, The DeKalb-Jackson Water Authority, and The Marshall-Jackson 310 Agency. For more information, call the Commission’s Office at 256-574-9280, opt 8 or visit their Facebook page at Jackson County Commission.

