• AARP Tax Aide is offering FREE Income Tax Preparation. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Scottsboro Rec*Comm. Appointments are available from 9am through 3pm. Please call 256-259-0999 to make your appointment. Last day is April 13th.
•DeKalb-Jackson Water District wishes to advise that County Road 91, just North of Long Island Creek Bridge, and County Road 676, will be closed for utility repair beginning Wednesday, March 8 or the first day thereafter weather permits. The closure could last approximately three (3) days depending on the weather and site conditions encountered and may require overnight closures. Motorists should plan to seek an alternate route. If you have any questions concerning this matter, please call the DeKalb-Jackson Water District office at 256-632-2254.x• The Jackson County Commission has openings for The Cumberland Mountain Water and Fire Protection Authority, The DeKalb-Jackson Water Authority, and The Marshall-Jackson 310 Agency. For more information, call the Commission’s Office at 256-574-9280, opt 8 or visit their Facebook page at Jackson County Commission.
• Indoor Pickleball at the rec-com Friday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. Open play; everyone welcome. Keep up with the latest schedule on Scottsboro Pickleball Facebook page. For more information call Jim Olyniec at (256) 599-3457.
• Life Resource Services is currently looking for volunteers to help with several different areas. If this something you might be interested in, please stop by 304 South Andrews Street in Scottsboro for an application. Call 256-437-6606 or visit liferesourceservices.com.
• You are hereby notified that the Jackson County Department of Education, in accordance with Alabama State guidelines, will destroy all special education records of former students born January 1 through December 31, 1995. These records are no longer needed for educational purposes. All unclaimed records will be destroyed after March 24, 2023. If you are affected by this and desire records for possible future benefits, you may pick up these records at the Jackson County Board of Education by March 24, 2023. We are located at 16003 Alabama Highway 35. Please phone ahead so that the records can be pulled from storage and ready for pickup. Ask for Tammy Moore or Sheila Fairbanks.
• If you are aware of a child with a disability between the ages of birth to 21 who lives in Jackson County and is not receiving educational services, contact Chris Davis, special education coordinator of Jackson County Schools at 256-259-9500 or Mary Hastings, special education coordinator of Scottsboro City Schools at 256-218-2100.
• Did you know there is a state health insurance assistance program (SHIP), which can help you apply for Medicare Savings programs that may pay our Medicare Part B and Part D premiums? Programs are income eligible, if your single monthly income is less than $1,718.75 pr a couple’s monthly income is less than $2,308.74, you may be eligible. Assistance is also available for any Medicare issues you may have. Contact Veronica Woodall, the Jackson County SHIP coordinator, located at Jackson County Council on Aging, if you have questions at 256-259-9911.
• Are you or someone you know, who lives in Jackson County, going through chemotherapy or radiation for breast cancer? Call the Beauty and the Beast Fund at 256-599-1505. We may can help.
• Painting classes have started back at the Jackson County Senior Center, located at 146 Rita Williams Drive in Scottsboro. Classes are held on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Darliene Carter teaches the classes, and everyone is welcome. Call Carter to register and for details at 256-632-6100; Line Dance Classes are held on Tuesdays. Intermediate classes are from 10-11 a.m. and new beginners is from 11-11:45 a.m. There is a $5 fee per class. For more information, call 256-574-6623.
• Scottsboro Senior Center is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to our homebound seniors within the city. Delivering meals takes about an hour. If you or your organization would like to consider participating in this wonderful program, please contact the Scottsboro Senior Center at 256-574-6623.
• The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6073 and their auxiliary has a monthly meeting at the Veterans Post Home every third Tuesday night of the month, starting at 6:30 p.m. A meal is served at 5:30 p.m. before the meeting. It is important that all members attend.
• Highland Medical Center and Nursing Home needs volunteers. For a volunteer application, visit the information desk at Highlands Medical Center, located at 380 Woods Cove Road in Scottsboro.
