Redemption Town Partners is pleased to announce that it has received a grant of $7,300 from the Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA), the state arts agency.

Redemption Town Partners supports, promotes, inspires, cheers, encourages, sustains, motivates, and furthers the goals and aims of the recovery community in Jackson County, Alabama, including Drug Court and Family Wellness Court. Redemption Town Partners works to identify and meet the needs in the recovery community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.