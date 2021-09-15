During Monday night’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, Mayor Jim McCamy and the city council recognized the Scottsboro Water Sewer and Gas Board (WSG) for the multiple rewards they’ve recently received.
In total, Scottsboro WSG received four awards. The awards came from three different associations, the Alabama Water and Pollution Control Association (AWPCA), the American Public Gas Association (APGA) and Alabama’s Water Environmental Association (AWEA).
North Sauty Creek Water Treatment Plant received an award from AWPCA for the best operated plant under the category of zero to five million gallons of surface water per day, their third consecutive one. Skinny Jones Water Treatment Plant also received an award of excellence from the APGA.
Scottsboro WSG was given a system operational achievement recognition level silver from APGA. The award was selected by a safety committee under four areas of excellence: system integrity, system improvement, employee safety and workforce development.
The Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant received an award of excellence from AWEA under the category of five to 10 million gallons of surface water per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.