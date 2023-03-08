After a special election was held on Feb. 28 to vote on a continuation of a 30-year “Special School Tax”, a special called meeting was held after Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting to announce and ratify the results of the election.
The council announced that there were 286 total votes, with 224 voting for the renewal of the tax and 62 voting against it. After the votes were read, the council voted unanimously certify the election.
