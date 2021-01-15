Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
• Jason Scott McBride, 44 of Henagar, was charged with harassment.
• James Ray Rice, 45 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tiffany Brooke Moore, 29 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
• Shawn Allen, 34 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with criminal trespassing third degree, receiving stolen property first degree and attempting to elude.
• Robert Ervin Allen III, 23 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amos Charles Fletcher, 37 of Guntersville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Scott DeWayne Evans, 51 of Section, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Tonya Lee Eaton, 42 of Hazel Green, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Kyle Cornelison, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Oscar Frank Cobb, 50 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• David James Waters, 33 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude.
• Shawn Hatfield, 47 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Misty Hambrick, 28 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
• Phillip Daniel Owens, 37 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Pamela Mason, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan Edward Wilson, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
• Chandler Palmer, 29 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Hollie Hale, 49 of Bridgeport, was charged with forgery third degree and possession of a forged instrument.
• Joseph Buffington, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a court order.
• Clarence Brown Jr., 66 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adam Joe Warren, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Danielle Sanders, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kimberly Denise Saint, 41 of Ardmore, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
• Mary Elizabeth Frazier, 30 of Fort Payne, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Morris Baugher, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randy William Renfro, 45 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence interference with emergency call.
• Aaron Morris Nix, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jeremy Roosevelt Kelly, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Lisa Ann Jones, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.
• Antonio Desean Jones, 30 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fleeing to elude, promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Julie Ann Talley, 47 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
• Tiffany Warren, 34 of Section, was charged with domestic violence second degree assault.
• Tylor Wayne Thomas, 28 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Joseph Johnson, 24 of Paint Rock, was charged with fleeing to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Johnny Holland, 39 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
• Stephanie Angelia Wade Blizzard, 29 of Skyline, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Joshua Thompson, 41 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault and domestic violence third degree menacing.
• Jonathan Smallwood, 32 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• Timothy Green, 57 of Estillfork, was charged with stalking second degree.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
• Roy Anthony Baker, 46 of Higdon, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Eric William Ledford, 35 of Albertville, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Charity Leanne Jackson, 33 of Dutton, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Jeffrey D. Hensley II, 34 of Skyline, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Chase Goolesby, 32 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Tyler Carver, 22 of Hollywood, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12.
• Crystal Benson Whitaker, 39 of Bryant, was charged with theft fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
• Cody King, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and failure to pay.
• Tiffany Cowart, 27 of New Market, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Donald Ryan Cofield, 30, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
• Tiffany Brooke Moore, 29 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
• Robert Ervin Allen III, 23 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tonya Lee Eaton, 42 of Hazel Green, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Vardon Keith Duboise, 40 of Huntsville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Kimberly Sue Clements, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
• Tasha Nacole Hidago, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
• Joseph Garion Rice, 23 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Katherine Madison Coker, 21 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jennifer Michelle Cook, 28 of Dawson, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana second degree.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
• Gilford Lewis Frazier, 64 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
• Charles Garrett, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
• Eric William Ledford, 35 of Albertville, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Kevin Sanders, 35 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
• Stanley L. Sanders, 49 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 10 days in city jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.