Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said several residents have received calls allegedly from Publishers Clearing House.
Harnen said it is a scam.
“They are asking residents to send varying amounts of money to receive their check,” said Harnen.
Harnen said, to his knowledge, no one has fallen for the scam, so far.
“We just want everyone to be aware,” said Harnen. “If you have won, nobody is going to ask you to send money.”
According to the Better Business Bureau, the real Publishers Clearing House is a BBB Accredited Business with a good rating, and it never asks people to pay upfront fees for anything. The company is frequently and fraudulently mimicked by scammers because of its reputation for real prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.