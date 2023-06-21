If you are out near Collins Intermediate School this month in the morning or afternoon, you are asked to observe normal school zone driving speed limits. Around 100 students are attending the Summer Learning Camp at Collins during the month of June.
Due to the construction at Caldwell Elementary School this summer, their summer program is also taking place at Collins. There are students in grades kindergarten through fifth there Monday through Thursday learning and having fun. This year’s theme is Launch into Literacy.
Reading has always been a focus of summer camps, and this year math has been added to the Summer Camp. This curriculum follows the criteria of the Alabama Numeracy Act.
According to Kelli Holland, Caldwell Reading Specialist and one of the instructors at the Summer Learning Camp, the students in kindergarten through third grade mostly work with reading with one rotation of math. Students in fourth and fifth grade concentrate mostly on math with one rotation of hands-on science activities.
Each day there is a time called Community Literacy. Special visitors from throughout the community are invited to come during this time. They share with the students some information about the services they provide to the people in the community. Students enjoy seeing the different groups as many of them bring special equipment to share with them. During the first week of camp, the students enjoyed meeting employees from the Scottsboro Police Department and Scottsboro Power Board.
There is also a time in the schedule for fine arts and PE. Transportation as well as breakfast and lunch is provided each day.
At the end of the camp, students will receive a t-shirt and participate in a learning field trip.
