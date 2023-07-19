Students who attend school in the Scottsboro City School system will see a few new faces when their year begins in a few weeks. The Scottsboro Board of Education approved some personnel changes at their June meeting.
Resignations
- Deidra Tidwell, Director of Student Services, Human Resources, and Communications, effective July 18
- Laura Skipper, first grade teacher at Caldwell Elementary School, effective July 13
- Char Williams, CNP worker at Scottsboro Junior High School. Effective July 31
Transfers
- Kristin Suter from media specialist at Scottsboro High School to media specialist at Nelson Elementary School, effective July 14
- Avery Hammon from media specialist at Nelson Elementary School to media specialist at Scottsboro High School, effective July 14
- Doug Howes from itinerant collaborative special education teacher at Scottsboro Junior High School to itinerant special education teacher at Scottsboro High School, effective August 1
- Megan Lewis from itinerant collaborative special education teacher at Scottsboro High School to itinerant collaborative special education teacher at Scottsboro Junior High School, effective August 1
- Martina Rojas from itinerant CNP worker on a rotating schedule for Scottsboro City Schools to CNP itinerant worker at Scottsboro Junior High School, effective August 1
Employment
- Jenna McKenzie as history teacher at Scottsboro High School, effective August 1
- Denise Piskorz as OSR Pre-K 4 lead teacher at Nelson Elementary School, effective August 1
- Savannah Webb as fourth grade teacher math and science at Collins Intermediate School, effective August 1
- Jody Wright as second grade teacher at Caldwell Elementary School, effective August 1
- Lauren Copeland as OSR Pre-K 4 auxiliary teacher at Nelson Elementary School, effective August 1
- Ricki Gray as transportation helper for Scottsboro City Schools, effective August 1
- Tammy Rodgers as CNP itinerant worker at Collins Intermediate School, effective August 1
- Alicia Treece as CNP itinerant worker at Caldwell Elementary School, effective August 1
