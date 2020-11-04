Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
• Kyle Bradley McLain, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• William Lee Walker, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Erica Kathleen Castleberry, 33 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Jason Edward Dunn, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Haley Deanne Poole, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Yolanda Maria Redden, of Pisgah, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Jimmy W. Shadrick, 54 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Brannon Skyles, 30 of Ider, was charged with failure to pay.
• Theodore Franklin Smith, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Davey Allen Campbell, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
• Joshua Matthew Cagle, 34 of Bryant, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Jamie Nicole Johnson, 30 of Bryant, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Tony Ervin Letson, 56 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
• Michael Garrard, 25 of Fackler, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Kendra Leigh Green, 23 of Arab, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bobby Oliver, 26 of Attalla, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Ivey Danielle Dobbins, 25 of Cullman, was charged with theft fourth degree.
MONDAY, NOV. 2
• Jason Edward Dunn, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Tony Ervin Letson, 56 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 46 of Section, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Tivoli Reneka Justice, 38 of Valley Head, was ordered to serve four days in county jail.
• Vernon Nye Martin, 50 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Justin Blake Smith, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
• At 11:32 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of East Laurel Street.
• At 2:56 p.m., a report of theft first degree in the 1200 block of Wildwood Drive.
• At 7 p.m., a report of public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• At 9:34 p.m., a report of DUI in the 100 block of Benwood Drive.
• At 11:40 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit in the 2300 block of County Park Road.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
• At 1:53 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of Whitfield Street.
• At 12:35 p.m., a report of found property (debit card) in the 800 block of South Broad Street.
• At 3:07 p.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft fourth degree in the 1500 block of South Broad Street.
• At 3:51 p.m., a report of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2300 block of South Broad Street.
• At 11:11 p.m., a report of public intoxication in the 300 block of Woodall Lane.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
• At 1:17 a.m., a report of DUI and carrying a pistol without a permit in the 300 block of East Willow Street.
MONDAY, NOV. 2
• At 1:20 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:17 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:20 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree in the 19000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
• Mark Edward Hall, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, domestic violence third degree harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Thrasher, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Veronica Nichole King, 32 of Langston, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Russell Keith Neely, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• Brooklyn Davis, 25 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Demario Guinn, 26 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
• Monica Christine Martin, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Matthew Curtis Jones, 45 of Huntsville, was arrested on a reckless endangerment warrant and attempting to elude warrant.
• Daniel Patrick Lake, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amber Brooke Lusk, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
• Jimmy Don Gentle, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Julian Nathaniel Blevins, 19 of Valley Head, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, NOV. 2
• Savannah Goins, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Hallie Whitten, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Charity Jackson, 33 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Carson Hutchins, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Keisha Danielle Kesler, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Tiffany N. Reid, 37 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 30 days in city jail.
• Jessie Ray Brown, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Stephen Tyler Smith, 20 of Piedmont, was charged with failure to appear.
