Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy held his annual State of the City address on Thursday morning, laying out the work the city has done in the past calendar year as well as showcasing what to look forward to in the future.
McCamy announced that the city is in “sound financial condition”, crediting finance director Rick Wheeler and the city council, as well as touching on the salary increase for city employees in order to compete with the surrounding municipalities.
McCamy then breaks down the revenue, which shows most revenue streams from 2022 having an increase from 2021, reflecting in the total budgeted revenue of $24.6 million in 2022, a near 8 percent increase from the $22.8 million in 2021.
McCamy then mentions the growth in industry surrounding Scottsboro, with many already existing industries within the city looking to expand and invest in the City of Scottsboro, with $46.8 million of capital investment coming in from existing industries.
“One of the first rules of economic growth is to take care of your existing industries and we take that rule very seriously,” McCamy said. “2023 is poised to be a great year for Scottsboro and Jackson County.”
As for infrastructure, McCamy spoke about an ongoing project with Scottsboro Water Sewer Gas, as they are in the process of installing a 16-inch water pipeline “targeting future residential, commercial and industrial growth,” calling the pipeline a “significant factor in future industrial recruiting.”
The City is also looking to continue improving and expanding the city’s airport, adding over five acres of property to the site last year as well as improving the terminals and seeking grants to improve the runway and the ramp.
Scottsboro saw much retail growth in the year, with 32 new projects totaling $17.3 million and 52 remodeling projects for $8.3 million, headlined by Shops of Scottsboro.
“Since opening in November of last year, the businesses and shops continue to exceed revenue projections. I said both at the groundbreaking and the ribbon cutting that this would be a transformational development for Scottsboro and Jackson County and it is proving to be the case,” McCamy said. “As a result of this retail growth, we’re happy to announce an increase of over 450 new and announced jobs for Scottsboro and Jackson County, that is significant.”
For the housing growth, McCamy also announced the completion of 61 new homes for a total $18.2 million of investment and 102 remodeling projects, as well as new development proposals, including one such plan that would add up to 80 single-family homes.
“This will be a good starting point toward addressing our needs for new housing,” McCamy said.
McCamy spoke on the work with the Singing River Trail and the Tennessee RiverLine, two projects looking to add trail experiences to various parts of the state/county.
“The goal is to connect (The Tennessee RiverLine with the Singing River Trail), providing endless recreational opportunities and access,” McCamy said.
In closing, McCamy again reflects on the many partnerships the City of Scottsboro has, stressing their importance to future growth.
“I’ve delivered a lot of positive information this morning but along with that there will continue to be challenges. We will continue to meet those challenges through communication, collaboration and cooperation and solid partnerships,” McCamy said. “I’m deeply humbled and appreciative to each one of you for allowing me to represent you as your mayor. I ask for your continued prayers and support as we continue to pursue quality retail and industrial growth that provide quality jobs for our present and future residents. Thank you all. May God bless you and may God bless Scottsboro.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.