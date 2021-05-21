Eight Skyline High School seniors were recognized for their accomplishments as they signed career tech scholarships last week. Principal Drew McNutt acknowledged the work of these students as they signed various scholarships.
Will Sanders was the first student to sign his scholarship to Northeast Alabama Community College. He plans to earn his associate’s degree in IST-Electrical and Instrumentation, Mechatronics, and IST-Multiskilled Maintenance.
He is NCCER certified in core curriculum and electrical level one, NC3 Snap-On 504 multimeter certified, ETA certified as an EM1 DC technician and EM2 AC technician.
This outstanding student has maintained an All A average throughout high school and is a member of the Beta Club. He earned an ACT composite score of 26.
He has been a member of the Student Government Association, class representative each year, and was a math team member from 2012 until 2018. He has been a Skills USA member since 2018.
During his time at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT), Will won first place in State Skills USA Motor Controls Competition and was named as the EPCOT Student of the Month in October 2019 and 2020.
Will was the Skyline Student of the Month for August 2020. He will have earned 31 credit hours through dual enrollment by the time he graduates this month.
Natalie Cain signed a scholarship with NACC where she will study for a degree in machine tool. She is certified in NIMS material and measurement safety, OSHA, manufacturing skill standard council (MSSC) safety, and Starrett certified in calipers and micrometers.
Natalie has been an active member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) during high school. She is the current secretary and served two years as the treasurer..
This young lady has participated in Skills USA. She has earned first place in the State Pin Design at the state level and third at the national level. She was second in the local manual machining competition. Natalie won first in automated manufacturing technology at the state level.
Miranda Baxter also signed a scholarship to NACC. She is a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and is the current secretary. She works part-time at the Scottsboro Rec*Com.
Miranda earned Basic Life Support through the American Heart Association and is a certified EKG technician. She will have completed phlebotomy class at NACC and taken her patient care technician test prior to graduation from Skyline.
Also signing with NACC was Annabeth Edmonds. She is the current president of HOSA. As an honor student, she is a member of the Beta Club. Annabeth is also a member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America) and FCCLA.
Annabeth is certified in basic life support through the American Heart Association. She is a certified nursing assistant, first aid certified, and pet first aid certified. She has completed her EKG technician training at NACC.
She will have completed the phlebotomy class at NACC prior to her graduation from Skyline. She has completed the patient care technician training and took the test earlier this month. Annabeth works on the special care unit at Highlands Medical Center as a patient care technician.
Ximena Cisneeros signed a scholarship with NACC. He is certified in basic life support through the American Heart Association and is a certified nursing assistant. He is a certified EKG technician and is finishing his phlebotomy class at NACC and patient care technician test this month.
Ximena has served HOSA as an officer reserve this school year. He currently works as a CNA at Highlands Health and Rehab.
Isaac Mullican has accepted a job at Tri-Green. He has been a member of the Skyline FFA. He is a third year diesel technology student at EPCOT. Isaac is certified in diesel engines, electrical, brakes, and inspection maintenance.
Holly Ellis signed a scholarship with the University of Alabama in Huntsville where she plans to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing.
She is already certified in basic life support through the American Heart Association, is a certified nursing assistant, and is a certified EKG technician.
Holly will have completed the phlebotomy class at NACC and patient care technician test prior to her high school graduation. Holly is a member of HOSA and serves as the reporter. She has accumulated over 100 community service hours. She works part-time at Economy Tire.
This young lady won first in the county in the 2021 FFA Land Judging competition and 13th in the state. She won the Farmer’s Federation Essay Contest in the county and came in second at state. She also was first in 2020 in extemporaneous public speaking county competition and first in Skills USA prepared public speaking in district competition.
This year Holly also received the good record keeping badge from AET and was first in FFA small animal production proficiency.
Camden Gilliam signed a scholarship to attend the University of South Alabama where he plans to study nursing. He is an honor student and a member of the Beta Club and FFA.
