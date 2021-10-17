Capt. Erik Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said the body of male in his 50s was located in the river, at 17500 block of Highway 72, near Blown Out Bridge on Oct. 8.
“There were no visible signs of foul play,” said Dohring.
Dohring said the death remains under investigation.
“Right now, we are waiting on forensic results, but the case remains under investigation,” he added.
