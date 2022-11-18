During Thursday’s Scottsboro City Board of Education meeting, the board had Nathan Lombard from Redstone Federal Credit Union speak to the board about an opportunity for Redstone to open a student-run branch in the school.

Redstone began this schools program in 2017, with seven high schools and three colleges currently participating in the program. Lombard describes the program as an opportunity for students to gain experiential learning opportunities. Though the bank would be run by students, there would be a teacher overseeing the bank and it would be a non-paid position with the exception of training or other work outside the school, due to the program being a school curricular activity.

