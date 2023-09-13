The Scottsboro High School seniors who have maintained an A average throughout their high school years were presented with their sixth gold card at the fall STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program. They include: Holland Griggs, Jasmine Hill, Kaylee Dunn, Nancy Jose, Anna Claire Childress, Tori Lynch, Kennedy Key, Maddie West, Cadence Key, Dylan Chastain, Stephen Jones, Hamilton Richardson, Lauren Judge, Landon Murphy, and Courtney Wilkes.