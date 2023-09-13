At the first STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program of the 2023-2024 school year, 39 of this year’s Scottsboro High School seniors were recognized for the sixth time. Each of these students has made the STAR Program every semester in high school. Of this group, there were 15 who have maintained an All A average. All A students received the gold card and A and B students received the white card.
Seniors who have made all A’s throughout high school include: Dylan Chastain, Anna Claire Childress, Kaylee Dunn, Holland Griggs, Jasmine Hill, Stephen Jones, Nancy Jose, Lauren Judge, Cadence Key, Kennedy Key, Tori Lynch, Landon Murphy, Hamilton Richardson, Maddie West, and Courtney Wilkes.
Seniors making All A’s in the previous semester and recognized for the sixth time include: Bentley Allen, Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell, Adela Francisco, River Green, Marienne Heikkinen, Alex Holder, Makenna Howes, Emma Johnson, Noelle Lee, Colton Moore, Aracely Pascual, Mika Pedro, Elizabeth Sells, John Michael Smith, and Kyle Wright.
Those seniors who had A’s and B’s in the previous semester and were recognized for the sixth time were Karlee Dearhold, Sophie Mulkey, Ethan Roberts, Kaitlyn Sharp, Anna Claire Shelton, Elijah Sparks, Thomas Stewart, and Luke Terrell.
Other seniors who made All A’s in the last semester were Lucas Jones, Aliyah Swafford, and Kylie Wright. Those seniors who made A’s and B’s were Buckner Anderson, Kimberly Calderon, Ben Davis, Marioni Diaz, Gaspar Diego, Johny Felix, Jameson Gray, Emma Haddon, Austin Hinkle, Carter Knopps, Claudia Vicente, Gracie Warren, Greyson Widgeon, and Preston Worley.
Juniors earning the gold card were Madison Allen, Kaylee Berry, Judd Black, Lexi Black, Mabry Bonsall, Cambree Bradford, Blair Butler, Luke Calfee, Ariel Chen, Gracy Coley, Josh Draskovic, Breanna Eakin, Tyler Eakin, Ethan Evetts, William Guzman, Ella Rose Hancock, Will Harrington, Axl Hastings, John Carter Heikkinen, Hayden Holmes, Jake Jones, Josh Laney, Hope Leek, Alice Merck, Bryce Orgill, Bradyn Orgill, Arlen Parr, Morgan Perkins, Savannah Ryle, Bree Sexton, Jojo Smith, Jaycie Smith, Baylee Sumner, Lily Turlington, Taylor Vaden, Savannah Womack, and Lucia Zavala.
Juniors earning the white card were JJ Ake, Jameson Allen, Kaleb Black, Vassay Blair, Emma Carlson, Ruby Cobb, Anna Claire Crocker, Logan Dulaney, Lana Emanuel, Landon Farr, Joseph Graham, Ariel Hamilton, Klara Beth Hammon, Katelyn Hiett, Serenity Hood, Allyson Johnson, McGee Kilgore, Chloe Lamonica, Aaliyah Manning, Will Marousky, Jayda Matayo, Marcos Matias, Kian McCauley, Jesse McMillian, Natalie Mir, Griffin Murdock, John Hollis Myers, Trip Nelson, Maria Pascual Pedro, Burley Phillips, Matthew Piskorz, John Will Potterfield, Gavin Reed, Collin Rogers, Tyler Shelton, Grayce Smith, Marion Stewart, Camille Vickers, Zion Weddington, Lily White, Trent Wilson, and Jada Wright.
Sophomores earning the gold card were Hazel Allgor, Lydia Bell, Jocelyn Boles, Ben Bradford, Brooklyn Chastain, Ella Fossett, Jayden Gilbert, Tess Griggs, Nora Harbin, Cooper Harding, Lilyan Hardman, Windsor Haston, Lily Haswell, Ella Kate Hogan, McGowan Holt, Rebekah Jones, Laila King, Shelby Laughlin, Lawson Lee, Ava Long, Jacob Lovett, Katelin Lusk, Kenneth Lusk, Nick McKenzie, Sawyer McWilliams, Riley Moore, Suzanna Kate Moore, Connall Moore, Jake Morr, Lela Moser, Annalee Rice, Eliza Roberts, Craft Sanders, Destynee Semler, Abigail Shelton, Hannah Grace Shelton, Tatum Shelton, Jaclyn Smith, Stone Staton, John David Stewart, Cohen Thompson, Brady Turner, Janet Vicente, Ella White, and Grace White.
Sophomores recognized with the white card include: Allyson Anderson, Jenni Andres Jimenez, Aaron Brandon, Antonio Brocks, Dylan Brubaker, Mason Cushing, Lee Diaz, Miguel Diego-Francisco, Ashlee Dunsmore, Quincie Franklin, Macey Frazer, John Friedman, Tucker Gentle, Jess Goggans, Elizabeth Green, Jacob Hastings, Jake Hastings, James Hastings, Bailey Hixon, Julie Rai Hood, Robin Jennings, Caitlyn Langella, Francisca Leon, Vanessa Lopez Cortes, Kylie Marcum, Mia Martin, Aurora Merica, Jackson Nichols, Diego Pascual-Jimenez, Emory Phillips, Tyanna Pillips, Madison Quinn, Cole Raeuchle, Patton Russell, Gaea Stevenson, Audrey Stokes, Ashton Wagoner, Bailey Wellington, Keaton Whitaker, and Kyleigh White.
