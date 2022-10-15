Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
• Cory Nicholas Workman, 36 of Higdon, was charged with public intoxication.
• Stephanie Jean Wheeler, 43 of Sylvania, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Rona McCarter, 46 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Stacy DeWayne Hughes, 47 of Flat Rock, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and reckless endangerment.
• Dustin Anthony Dolberry, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Kayla Nicole Carroll, 19 of Dutton, was arrested on a court order.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
• Matthew Tommy Smith, 40 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tristan Lee Sawyer, 23 of Bridgeport, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• William David Lee Garner, 44 of Hollywood, was arrested on warrants.
• Troy Michael Spitzer, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Marvin Beasley, 34 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• James Leroy Cody, 30 of Fyffe, was charged with DUI.
• Kenneth Wayne Foshee, 38 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Adam Nicholas Haislip, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Timothy Leightner Jr., 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Angela McAbee, 46 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Cristina Anne Shumake, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Tiffany B. Wilson, 39, was arrested on five counts of bond revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
• James George Watwood, 47 of Brownsboro, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• John David Foster IV, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
• Eric Sean Rudolph, 50 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Richard Patrick Young, 51 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a resisting arrest warrant and charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas Michael Guest, 35 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Joshua Lee Davis, 33 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Haley Joe Melson, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
• Tyrone Smith, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shaunte McCamey, 38 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bryan McBride, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• John David Foster IV, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Ryan West, 36 of Higdon, was charged with public intoxication.
