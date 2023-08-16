Southern Torch and Average Joe’s Sports Talk have partnered for a Friday night football show that will debut on Aug. 25, the first Friday of the 2023 high school season.
The show will air at 9:30 on Southern Torch’s FM 98.3 Wild Country and FM 101.7 The Torch and be promoted as Southern Torch and Average Joe’s Sports Talk present “The Final Drive” with hosts Bo Starkey and Tara Blanchard.
The show will also be livestreamed on Southern Torch’s and Average Joe’s social media pages.
“If it’s done correctly, this is going to be the next generation, the next evolution of scoreboard shows,” said Starkey, who is the founder of Average Joe’s. “We’re going to film it live, and we’ll have more sports talk than most scoreboard shows.
“I think we can capture any of these kids in high school or younger kids, because this next generation wants the information right here and right now with visuals. I call it the TikTok generation.”
Staff members and correspondents covering games for the Southern Torch’s newspapers — The Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville, Jackson County Sentinel in Scottsboro and Times-Journal in Fort Payne — will also contribute to “The Final Drive.”
“I think we’re sitting on a gold mine if we do it correctly,” Starkey said. “What we have to focus on is us and putting out a good product.”
Average Joe’s was Starkey’s idea, and he recruited his friends Reggie Davis and Josh Abercrombie to help him get it established.
“We started from the grass roots in Gadsden and Rainbow City,” Starkey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.