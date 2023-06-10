The Jackson County Sentinel captured 20 total awards in the Alabama Press Association’s Media Awards contests announced this week.
The Sentinel won awards in the editorial, advertising and magazine divisions.
The Sentinel won seven first-place awards, seven second-place awards and six third-place awards. The newspaper could be up for more awards following the Alabama Press Association’s annual convention later this month.
In the editorial division, the Sentinel won 13 of its awards, including three first place honors. The newspaper won first place for Best Production and Printing, Best Editorial Column or Commentary and Best Sports Photo.
Sentinel Sports Editor Jason Bowen won first place and second place for Best Sports Photo for the second straight year. His first place award was for “Statement Win” which shows fans celebrating a Scottsboro touchdown on the sideline during its upset for No. 3-ranked Guntersville. The second-place photo was for “Wildchamps,” which shows Scottsboro baseball players mobbing a teammate after game-winning hit in the area championship game. Bowen also won third place for Best Sports In-Depth coverage for “Gridiron Changes,” a story about new football region alignments.
Columnist Anita McGill won Best Editorial Column or Commentary for her column entitled “If it’s illegal for me then.”
Sentinel Graphic Artist Elizabeth Law won second place for Best Layout and Design and posted second- and third-place finishes for Best Use of Graphics and Illustrations. She won second place for “Gas Prices” and third place for “Impact of COVID.”
Sentinel Correspondent Peggy M. Himburg won third place in the Best Feature Story category for “Battling Through”, while columnist David Carroll won second and third place in the Best Humorous Column for “Throw me a landline” and “What they really mean” respectively. The Sentinel also finished second and third in Best Use of Social Media.
The Sentinel claimed four awards in the magazine contest, including three first-place awards.
The Sentinel’s Jackson Magazine won first place for its Wedding Issue in the Best Themed Issue category, while Law won first place for Best House Ad or Self Promotion and Kevin Terrell won first place in the Best Single Photo category for “Sunset.” Meanwhile, Law and Sentinel correspondent Danielle Kirkland teamed up to for a second-place finish in Best Single Feature Story for “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”
In the advertising contest, the Sentinel won three awards, including first place for Best One Time Special Section with the “Christmas Coloring Book.” Meanwhile, Law won second and third place in the Best Single Ad Half Page and Under category for ads entitled “Corey Hixon” and “Town of Skyline.”
