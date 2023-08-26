One of the items discussed at the Scottsboro Board of Education work session this month was the increase in enrollment. Superintendent Amy Childress said the largest increase is at the K-6 level. However, total school enrollment was 2356 on the last day of school in May, and is was at 2415 last week.
The enrollment for kindergarten at Nelson Elementary School was 167 at the end of last school year. However, that has jumped to 191 this year. With this increase in the number of students, the class enrollment has risen to 21-22 which is high for kindergarten.
“We want to be able to put another unit at Nelson by September,” said Childress. The teachers want to be able to serve the children as they have done in the past. They are working together to get a classroom ready for the new teacher. Childress said there will be a transition period for the students who will have already been with a teacher for nearly a month.
With new apartments being built on Crawford Road plus more trailers in some trailer parks, more students can be expected. This will also affect the bus routes since the Crawford Road projected is expected to have 52 units. Most of the families are expected to have school age children. Jason Arnold, Director of Operations, said he is looking to add a driver.
Arnold said that there are sub drivers in place, and all the regular routes have drivers. This situation has improved. Problems finding drivers often arise during the spring sports season. There are more sports with many of the bus trips involving tournaments in distant locations and weather is another issue.
The virtual platform this year is limited to secondary students and those with medical needs that prevent them from attending class. “Our goal is to bring more children into the classroom,” explained Childress.
The system is working on their five year capital plan which currently has 20 items listed. The plan which will be presented in a regular board meeting outlines both the needs and the wants. There are always things that come up such as a roof leak or problems with heating and air, so the list has to be flexible to account for such things.
Interviews with the top candidates for the Chief School Financial Officer are expected to occur later this month. That date will be announced once the candidates are contacted.
The annual budget hearings are scheduled for September 5 and 7 beginning at 5 p.m. on both days, The board will have their regular September meeting following the second budget hearing.
