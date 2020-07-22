Judge Honored

Jackson County Circuit Judge John H. Graham has been honored by the Board of Commissioners of the Alabama State Bar at its annual meeting with the 2020 Commissioners’ Award.
The award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the administration of justice in Alabama.
“Judge Graham’s willingness to share stories about lives that have been positively impacted through the accountability courts in Jackson County is making a difference not only in his community but around the state and the country,” said Christina D. Crow, president of the Alabama State Bar and an attorney in Union Springs. “It has been an inspiration for many and certainly improved the administration of justice. I am sure it will continue do so for years to come. I cannot imagine a more deserving recipient.
Graham established and runs the Jackson County Drug Court, which has been recognized as the best such program in Alabama and has received national recognition for its innovative programming.
“It’s always nice to be recognized for your work, especially for what we do in drug court, leading people back from the worst times in their lives to better days of being good, productive, contributing citizens,” said Graham. “I am especially grateful to our local and state Bar Associations for their support and for this honor.”
Graham is involved in numerous activities to improve the administration of justice locally and statewide, is president of the Alabama Association of Drug Court Professionals, is a member of the Circuit Judges Association Education Committee and was appointed by the Supreme Court of Alabama to the Pattern Criminal Jury Instruction Committee and the Alabama Chemical Testing Advisory Board.
“We are proud of the work [Graham] does representing and serving our profession in such an outstanding way,” said Phillip W. McCallum, executive director of the Alabama State Bar.
Graham was first appointed circuit judge in 2006 by Gov. Bob Riley and has since been elected three times, all without opposition.
He graduated Berea College in Kentucky and the University of Alabama School of Law. He is married to Angela R. Graham, a clinical nurse educator with Encompass Home Health Inc. They live in Stevenson and have two adult children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.