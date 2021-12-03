Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
• Damian Blaze Wade, 20 of Flat Rock, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of violation of release and four counts of failure to appear.
• Shane Ray Sullins, 29 of Kimball, Tennessee, was charged with criminal mischief third degree and criminal trespassing.
• Willie Loys Southard Jr., 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing to elude.
• Tammy Southard, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew James Ontko, 40 of Athens, was charged with public intoxication.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
• Jeffrey Lee Swails, 36 of Brownsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Maximino Misael Martinez-Becerra, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree.
• Robert Emmett Hughes IV, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with parole violation.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
• Makisha Leann Suddath, 43 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nicholous Scott Sprinkel, 18 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of burglary.
• Eddie Dean Smith III, 18 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of burglary third degree.
• Christopher Ellis Rothell, 29 of Gadsden, was charged with escape third degree and two counts of failure to pay.
• Laura Roper, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and theft of property second degree.
• Edward Alexander Fulmer, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Spencer Rick Coates, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
• Stephen Shawn Smith, 43, was charged with theft fourth degree, possession of marijuana second degree, two counts of failure to appear and resisting arrest.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
• Jason Paul Goodson, 53 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
• Clinton Pasquarella, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a domestic violence assault warrant.
• Susan Lyn Carlisle, 50 of Cullman, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
• Rosalind Marie Sean Tye, 25 of Arab, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
