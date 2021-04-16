Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, APRIL 12
• A report of reckless endangerment on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.
• A report of fraud on Burch Avenue in Stevenson.
• A report of theft on County Road 259 in Bryant.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on County Road 14 in Flat Rock.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of burglary on County Road 516 in Estillfork.
• A report of harassment on County Road 9 in Estillfork.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 14 in Flat Rock.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 95 in Higdon.
• A report of assault on County Road 379 in Dutton.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
• A report of possession of marijuana on Country Side Lane in Hollywood.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of harassment on Highway 73 in Bryant.
• A report of burglary on County Road 206 in Stevenson.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 384 in Dutton.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
• A report of theft on County Road 33 in Hollywood.
• A report of fraud on Highway 71 in Higdon.
• A report of burglary on County Road 223 in Dutton.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
• Kerry Don Wilson, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Rodney Joe Moody, 46, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Ryan Carter, 24, was arrested on an amended probation revocation.
• Chase Goolesby, 33 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with possession of a forged instrument, theft fourth degree and failure to appear.
• Amanda Leigh Hartline, 34 of Georgia, was charged with attempt to elude and reckless endangerment.
• David Wayne Hicks, 34 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft of property first degree.
• Jacob Smith, 23 of Glencoe, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment and domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
• David Glenn Townson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taylor Jade Tuten, 25 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
• Jessica Carlson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• James Parrish Bartlett, 46 of Tuscaloosa, was charged with giving false name to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery.
• Zachary Don Blevins, 25 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Michele Brown, 44 of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Michelle Cook, 29 of Dawson, was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• James Hughes, 22 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• David Wells, 29 of Crossville, was charged with theft by deception third degree and theft by deception fourth degree.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
• David Wayne Hicks, 34 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• David Glenn Townson, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Celena Anne Chambers, 41 of Bryant, was charged with forgery second degree.
• Barbara Nicole Guthrie, 36 of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card.
• Joshua Blake Morgan, 38 of Albertville, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Ashley Nicole Pruitt, 29 of Paint Rock, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Crystal Lynn Whitaker, 39 of Bryant, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Joshua Young, 35, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Harley Faulkner, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with assault third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
• David Townson, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bobby Hudgens, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shaune Cole Smith, 37 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and two counts of failure to appear.
• Tony Lee Lester, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
• Jennifer Michelle Brown, 44 of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Shane Bartlett, 39 of Arab, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Weeks, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
• Thomas Glenn Townson, 22 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Tiffany Michelle Roegele, 32 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Adam Manning, 30 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 20 days in city jail.
• Kaylie Galloway, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Landon Michael Bevel, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Dennis Smith, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandy Leigh Arnold, 34 of New Hope, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jason Lebron Scott, 42 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
