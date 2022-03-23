Brittany Smith, who was charged with parole violation and arrested on March 8, will go before Circuit Judge Brent Benson on April 5 in a probation revocation hearing.
Smith, 34 of Stevenson, was arrested after allegedly failing a drug test, according to a state probation report.
She is currently serving house arrest following a plea agreement in 2020 after being convicted of murder and arson second degree. Smith was sentenced to serve 20 years on the murder conviction and 15 years on arson second degree conviction. As part of the plea agreement, the sentences were split and Smith was ordered to serve 36 months, the first 18 months to be served under house arrest and the final 18 months suspended.
On the arson second degree agreement, Smith served six months in Jackson County Jail, followed by 60 months on state probation.
Smith, who has maintained she was raped and acted in self-defense, shot Joshua Todd Smith in 2018.
The March 8 arrest marked the third arrest on a violation since Smith’s house arrest began in May 2021. According to the state probation office, Smith attempted to falsify a drug screen using a urine sample that did not belong to her. Also the state probation office said Smith admitted using methamphetamine on March 5.
Alabama law requires that three periods of confinement be imposed on all parole violations of up to 45 days before parole can be revoked unless the parole violator’s current offense is a violent Class A or sex offense.
State probation office has asked the court to order Smith serve 45 days in county jail, followed by an inpatient drug treatment.
By the time Smith goes to court on April 5, she will have served 28 days in county jail.
