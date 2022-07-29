Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 26
• Blake Allen Nerche, 30 of Powell, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Terry Allen Barnett, 50 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
• Johnathan Steve Gravitt, 39 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on four counts of bond removal and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Nicholas Lee Raulston, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.
• Michael Blake Sparks, 38 of Guntersville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Kila Leann Tidwell, 22 of Flat Rock, was charged with child endangerment.
• Seth Andrew Willis, 20 of Flat Rock, was charged with child endangerment.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
• Brandon Ray Adkins, 30 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Scottie Lee Boles, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Johnathan Steve Gravitt, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
• Kevin Scott Gray, 43 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trandon James Headrick, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Allen Lambert, 55 of Hollytree, was charged with harassment.
• Nicholas Lee Raulston, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree.
• Michael Alan Thomas, 62 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kevin Wayne Paschal, 42 of Fackler, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Johnny Dwight Whited Jr., 34 of Huntsville, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JULY 25
• Dennis Franklin Shavers Jr., 62 of Pisgah, was charged with being fugitive from justice.
TUESDAY, JULY 26
• Derek Austin Rothell, 33 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Tyler Evans, 35 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jennifer Stevenson, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
• Kayla Brian Urbano, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Scottie Lee Boles, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Frank Kevin Calhoun, 66 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
