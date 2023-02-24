A Hollywood man has pled guilty to murder in the September 2019 death of his wife.
District Attorney Jason Pierce said Jeremiah Adam Nix did a blind plea, meaning there was no agreement between the state and Nix as to the sentence.
“The sentence is left in the sole discretion of the court,” said Pierce.
Nix was charged after authorities responded to a shooting incident and found Candus Bowes, 31, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Authorities said a domestic argument apparently lead to the shooting.
Nix’s sentencing is set for March 16 at 1:30 p.m.
Pierce said the sentencing range is a minimum 20 years to a maximum 99 years or life with the possibility of parole.
