Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
• Colton Nathaniel Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bridget Lawhorne, 27 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Zachary Michael Gothard, 35 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of brass knuckles and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard James Cooley, 29 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear and making terroristic threats.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
• John Allen Leightner, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Tabitha Marie Brown, 41 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Paul Hunt, 32 of Dutton, was arrested on a theft of property third degree warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 61 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Lindsey Breanne King, 28 of Henagar, was charged with drug court violation.
• Don Nunez, 66 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Matthew Tommy Smith, 40 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
• Chevey Charles Swinford, 40 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Christopher Steven Bain, 28 of Pisgah, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Erica Kathleen Castleberry, 35 of Higdon, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
• Johnathan Taylor, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Ervin Allen Jr., 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lori Shores, 49 of Fyffe, was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
• Dalton McLaughlin, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Angela Williams, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Steven Lynn Belvin, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
• Nicholas Paul Hunt, 32 of Dutton, was arrested on a theft of property third degree warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
• Billy Wayne Locklear, 58 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Scott Allen, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tommy Raulston, 44 of Gurley, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Darryl Wayne Murphy, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Daniel Brunet, 31 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
• James R. Sherrell, 39 of Skyline, was charged with theft of property fourth degree and possession of marijuana second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.