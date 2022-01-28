Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
• Dustin Robert Tate, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree and theft of property third degree.
• Michael Robert Steele, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Zachary Terrell, 33 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Jassiem Robinson, 27 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with four counts of trafficking.
• Jimmy Lewis Price III, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with theft of property first degree and theft of property third degree.
• Leslie Powell, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with forgery third degree and theft of property fourth degree.
• Joshua Travis Ownby, 41 of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Albert Lee Jones Jr., 36 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Jennifer Ryan Durham, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree and assault third degree.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
• Audrey Kay Cunningham, 59 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Carvan Jordan West, 23 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Scott Lee Mitchell, 41 of Oklahoma, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Tony Lee Brown, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and probation revocation.
• Jerry Glen Oliver, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Riley Wayne Hastings, 19 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Jonathon Lee Knicely, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
• Jennifer Ann Moon, 39 of Fackler, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Willie Jack Pannell, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• David Lee Templeton, 26 of Henagar, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay.
• Michael David Templeton, 53 of Valley Head, was charged with resisting arrest.
• David Warren Toyekoyah, 49 of Fackler, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Marty Ritch Workman, 50 of Bryant, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
• Devyn Ryan Willmon, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of brass knuckles and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Ryan McCarter, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Sierah Justice, 24 of Albertville, was charged with theft third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
• Justin Paul Hiland, 32 of Fort Payne, was arrested on warrants.
• Misty Michelle Trivett, 47 of Fyffe, was charged with violation of a court order.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
• Jonathon Lee Knicely, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
• Sierah Justice, 24 of Albertville, was charged with theft third degree.
