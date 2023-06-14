On Sunday, June 4, 2023, Langston United Methodist Church hosted a remarkable performance by the Fortner Brothers 4 Christ, a talented group of musicians who are devoted to spreading the word of Christ through their music. The Fortner Brothers, consist of four brothers from Rainsville, Alabama: Layne (age 20), Kyle, Kennon, and Konner (age 18). Their goal is to take the Gospel to the world and their a cappella harmonies mesmerize audiences and inspire listeners to embrace their message of hope, faith, and salvation.
Langston Mayor Butch Vaught gave a moving speech at the event, discussing the importance of embracing Christ in our lives and inspiring our youth to do the same. He acknowledged the Fortner Brothers’ commitment to spreading the good word of Christ and being an excellent role model for young people.
It was a spirit-filled evening at the historic Langston United Methodist Church and the guests enjoyed a potluck meal afterward. Founded in 1856, the church has been the beacon of Christianity in Langston for 167 years.
On June 9th, the Fortner Brothers 4 Christ are releasing their video for their single “Numbered”, which will be on their forthcoming second album featuring a collection of worship songs that showcase the group’s unique sound and inspiring lyrics.
The Fortner Brothers 4 Christ have won the hearts of our community, and their music has touched the lives of many. Their debut album, “Take Him to the World” is available on all major streaming platforms. Join them as they take their music to a global stage. Visit www.fortnerbrothers4christ.com and follow the Fortner Brothers 4 Christ on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and TikTok @fortnerbrothers4christ.
For information regarding Langston UMC or this press release, please get in touch with Gayla Sue Mendez, Langston UMC Lay Leader, langstonunitedmethodistchurch@gmail.com or 678-698-0218.
